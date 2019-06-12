Correspondence
ESFA Update: 12 June 2019
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.
Items for further education
|submit your year-end forecast final funding claim for 2018 to 2019 by 5pm today
|independent learning providers (ILPs)
|EU student funding for the 2020 to 2021 academic year
|common findings from assurance work on post-16 providers and institutions from 2017 to 2018
|change in payment dates from August 2019
|Your feedback
|can you help us improve our remittance advice?
Items for academies
|academies budget forecast return (BFR3Y) 2019
Items for local authorities
|section 251 2018 to 2019 outturn data collection
|EU student funding for the 2020 to 2021 academic year
Published 12 June 2019