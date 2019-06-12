Correspondence

ESFA Update: 12 June 2019

Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Published 12 June 2019
From:
Education and Skills Funding Agency
Applies to:
England

Documents

Details

Items for further education

Action submit your year-end forecast final funding claim for 2018 to 2019 by 5pm today
Reminder independent learning providers (ILPs)
Information EU student funding for the 2020 to 2021 academic year
Information common findings from assurance work on post-16 providers and institutions from 2017 to 2018
Information change in payment dates from August 2019
Your feedback can you help us improve our remittance advice?

Items for academies

Action academies budget forecast return (BFR3Y) 2019
Your feedback can you help us improve our remittance advice?

Items for local authorities

Information section 251 2018 to 2019 outturn data collection
Information EU student funding for the 2020 to 2021 academic year
Your feedback can you help us improve our remittance advice?
Published 12 June 2019

Related content