Environment Agency rod fishing byelaws: full national byelaws for England

Rod fishing byelaws are statutory rules put in place by the Environment Agency. They protect migratory and freshwater fish stocks from damaging fishing practices.

Rod fishing byelaws set out

when you can fish (open and close seasons)

where you can fish

how you can fish

what fish you can take.

Anyone fishing with rod and line in England and Wales must hold a rod fishing licence and comply with the byelaws that cover the waters where they are fishing.

Anyone failing to comply with these byelaws could face prosecution and receive a fine of up to £50,000.

This page sets out the national byelaws in detail for reference and enforcement. A summary of the national fishing byelaws can be seen at: Freshwater rod fishing rules.