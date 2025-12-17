Research and analysis

Engagement insight report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

Report detailing the views of members of the public and health and care staff as gathered through the Change NHS engagement process that contributed to the development of the 10 Year Health Plan for England.

Department of Health and Social Care
17 December 2025

Chapter 1: executive summary

Chapter 2: where the NHS is today

Chapter 3: what success looks like for the 10 Year Health Plan, and what needs to change to achieve this

Chapter 4: the 3 shifts - hospital to community

Chapter 5: the 3 shifts - analogue to digital

Chapter 6: the 3 shifts - sickness to prevention

Chapter 7: bringing together the 3 shifts - a vision for the future of the NHS

Chapter 8: conclusion

Details

This publication is part of a collection of reports describing the work and findings of Change NHS - the biggest ever conversation about the NHS that launched on 21 October 2024. (All reports are in the ‘Change NHS engagement insights’ section of the 10 Year Health Plan for England collection page).

We engaged widely with members of the public and health and care staff to inform the development of the 10 Year Health Plan for England.

This report reflects the views of members of the public and health and care staff as gathered through the engagement process - this document is not government policy. The feedback received from Change NHS has helped to shape the 10 Year Health Plan.

To deliver Change NHS, the Department of Health and Social Care worked with:

  • Thinks Insight and Strategy, an independent research agency
  • Kaleidoscope Health and Care, a health and care consultancy
  • the Institute for Public Policy Research

