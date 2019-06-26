Corporate report

Energy Act 2013 (Part 3): annual report, 2018 to 2019

An annual report on the exercise of powers under Part 3 of the Energy Act 2013, for the year ended 31 March 2019.

Published 26 June 2019
Department for Work and Pensions, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, and Office for Nuclear Regulation

This report describes the exercise of powers under Part 3 of the Energy Act 2013 covering the organisation, structure and functions of the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR).

It includes actions by the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

This is the fifth report to be laid under this power since the 2013 Act came into effect.

