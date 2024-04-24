Employment advisers in musculoskeletal pathways application guidance
Guidance to support integrated care boards when applying to become a proof of concept site for employment advisers in musculoskeletal services.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This guidance provides information about the employment advisers (EAs) in musculoskeletal (MSK) proof of concept and sets out the requirements, objectives, key principles and roles.
The guidance includes:
- prospectus
- application guidance
- application form
- funding guidance
- service specification