Employment advisers in musculoskeletal pathways application guidance

Guidance to support integrated care boards when applying to become a proof of concept site for employment advisers in musculoskeletal services.

Department of Health and Social Care and Department for Work and Pensions
24 April 2024

Applies to England

Documents

Employment advisers in musculoskeletal pathways: prospectus

HTML

Appendix A: application instructions and assessment criteria

HTML

Appendix B: application form

ODT, 40.1 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Appendix C: funding guidance

HTML

Appendix D: service specification

HTML

Details

This guidance provides information about the employment advisers (EAs) in musculoskeletal (MSK) proof of concept and sets out the requirements, objectives, key principles and roles.

The guidance includes:

  • prospectus
  • application guidance
  • application form
  • funding guidance
  • service specification
