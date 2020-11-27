Electronic communication of statutory forms under the Mental Health Act
How and when to send statutory forms and other documents electronically.
An amendment to Mental Health (Hospital, Guardianship and Treatment) (England) Regulations 2008 allows many of the statutory forms under the Mental Health Act 1983 (MHA) to be communicated electronically.
This guidance explains:
- the circumstances in which statutory forms and other documents can be sent electronically
- best practice for sending them electronically
- general principles around sending, signing and storing electronic forms
Published 27 November 2020