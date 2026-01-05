Impact assessment

Edwards’ syndrome screening: equality impact assessment

Equality impact assessment on screening for Edwards’ syndrome using the antenatal quadruple test in the NHS Fetal Anomaly Screening Programme (FASP).

Department of Health and Social Care
5 January 2026

Equality impact assessment: screening for Edwards’ syndrome using the antenatal quadruple test

The UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) recommends the addition of screening for Edwards’ syndrome to the second trimester quadruple test.

The equality impact assessment covers:

  • a summary of policy relating to the NHS Fetal Anomaly Screening Programme
  • the aims of modifying the screening programme for Edwards’ syndrome
  • an analysis of impacts
  • engagement with stakeholders
  • a summary of the analysis and potential impacts

Contact uknsc@dhsc.gov.uk for any queries on this publication, making sure you include the full title.

