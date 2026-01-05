Edwards’ syndrome screening: equality impact assessment
Equality impact assessment on screening for Edwards’ syndrome using the antenatal quadruple test in the NHS Fetal Anomaly Screening Programme (FASP).
Documents
Details
The UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) recommends the addition of screening for Edwards’ syndrome to the second trimester quadruple test.
The equality impact assessment covers:
- a summary of policy relating to the NHS Fetal Anomaly Screening Programme
- the aims of modifying the screening programme for Edwards’ syndrome
- an analysis of impacts
- engagement with stakeholders
- a summary of the analysis and potential impacts
Contact uknsc@dhsc.gov.uk for any queries on this publication, making sure you include the full title.