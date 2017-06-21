Early access to medicines scheme (EAMS) scientific opinion: Raxone to treat the decline of respiratory function in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

The renewed scientific opinion was issued on the 21 June 2019 to Santhera Pharmaceuticals for Raxone to treat the decline of respiratory function in patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) from the age of 10 years who are currently not taking glucocorticoids.

The renewed scientific opinion includes:

a public assessment report including annex (updated 21 June 2019)

a treatment protocol: for healthcare professionals (updated 21 June 2019) for patients (updated 21 June 2019) on the pharmacovigilance system (updated 21 June 2019) EAMs scientific opinion – background information for Medical Directors



Information and details regarding patient access

For new patients wishing to access EAMS medicines in England, trusts must register patients on the NHS England web based registration system. Queries to NHS England regarding the scheme can be submitted to england.eams@nhs.net.

For information about access in Northern Ireland, contact Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and Joe Magee, Secondary Care Directorate at Joe.Magee@dhsspsni.gov.uk.

For information about access in Scotland contact the Scottish Government Directorate General Health & Social Care at medicines.policy@gov.scot.

For information about access in Wales, contact the Welsh Government Health and Social Services Group by emailing Andrew Evans, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer or Lynne Schofield, Head of Pharmacy and Prescribing policy at pharmacyand.prescribingbranch@gov.wales.