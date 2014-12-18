Guidance
E-learning modules: medicines
E-learning modules for healthcare professionals on minimising the risks of using medicines and information on how to access medical device modules.
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has produced a series of free e-learning modules for healthcare professionals. Some of our education modules have been accredited for continuing professional development (CPD) points by relevant Royal Colleges.
See the medical device education modules and medical device driving licence (MDDL) learning pages hosted by the National Association of Medical Device Educators and Trainers (NAMDET). Contact NAMDET if you have any queries.
