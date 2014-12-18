Guidance

E-learning modules: medicines

E-learning modules for healthcare professionals on minimising the risks of using medicines and information on how to access medical device modules.

Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 17 December 2019 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

E-learning modules: medicines

HTML

Quick-start guide to using the MHRA learning system

PDF, 476KB, 6 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has produced a series of free e-learning modules for healthcare professionals. Some of our education modules have been accredited for continuing professional development (CPD) points by relevant Royal Colleges.

See the medical device education modules and medical device driving licence (MDDL) learning pages hosted by the National Association of Medical Device Educators and Trainers (NAMDET). Contact NAMDET if you have any queries.

Published 18 December 2014
Last updated 17 December 2019 + show all updates
  1. A new notice was added under Corticosteroids
  2. Notices added to half of the learning modules.
  3. Added e-learning module on Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs)
  4. First published.