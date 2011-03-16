Drugs and pharmaceutical electronic market information tool (eMIT)

This tool gives background information on the pharmaceuticals that hospitals might buy.

The data provided includes:

an estimate of NHS hospital-sector annual usage from English trusts for the product selected

the average price paid for that product over the last 4 months of the period

a measure of how much that average changed

The data within the eMIT represents the 12-month period to the end of December 2019.

The data has been manipulated to protect the confidentiality of framework agreement prices where necessary.