Drugs and pharmaceutical electronic market information tool (eMIT)

The eMIT provides information about prices and usage for generic drugs and pharmaceutical products.
Documents
Details
This tool gives background information on the pharmaceuticals that hospitals might buy.
The data provided includes:
- an estimate of NHS hospital-sector annual usage from English trusts for the product selected
- the average price paid for that product over the last 4 months of the period
- a measure of how much that average changed
The data within the eMIT represents the 12-month period to the end of December 2019.
The data has been manipulated to protect the confidentiality of framework agreement prices where necessary.
Last updated 4 March 2020 + show all updates
-
Document updated with data from the 12-month period to the end of December 2019.
-
Document updated with data from the 12-month period to the end of June 2019.
-
Document updated with data from the 12-month period to the end of December 2018.
-
Document updated with data from the 12-month period to the end of June 2018.
-
Document updated with data from the 12-month period to the end of June 2017.
-
Document updated with the latest market information.
-
The data within the eMIT represents the 12 month period to the end of December 2015.
-
The data within the eMIT represents the 12 month period to the end of June 2015.
-
First published.