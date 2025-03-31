Guidance

Drug and alcohol treatment and recovery funding: 2025 to 2026

Funding to local councils to help them improve their drug and alcohol treatment and recovery systems, from 2025 to 2026.

Department of Health and Social Care
31 March 2025

Applies to England

Drug and alcohol treatment and recovery funding allocations: 2025 to 2026

This information provides a breakdown of the funding allocated to local councils in England for 2025 to 2026 to help them improve their drug and alcohol treatment and recovery systems.

This funding is on top of the annual ringfenced public health grant that councils use to fund their public health functions, including drug and alcohol services.

