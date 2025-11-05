Down syndrome needs profile paper
Evidence received on the potential needs of people with Down syndrome through a call for evidence on the Down Syndrome Act 2022 and engagement with academics.
Applies to England
The aim of this paper is to categorise evidence on the potential needs of people with Down syndrome reported during the Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance: call for evidence, in order to support the production of the Down Syndrome Act 2022 guidance.
This paper is for anyone interested in learning more about:
- the potential needs of people with Down syndrome, and where these needs may overlap with the needs of people with other chromosomal conditions, genetic conditions and/or a learning disability
- what evidence was collected during the call for evidence
It has been published alongside a further Down Syndrome Act 2022 statutory guidance consultation.