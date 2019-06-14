Disability, wellbeing and mental health support in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office: 2019 report

Following the Farmer Stephenson ‘Thriving at work’ report to the Prime Minister, the government launched a new framework in 2018. It aims to encourage businesses to report how many of their staff have a disability or health condition, and to assess the overall wellbeing of staff. The framework is voluntary and was created in partnership with employers and charities. The Civil Service reports against the framework in full.

In accordance with guidance for voluntary reporting on disability, mental health and wellbeing, this report outlines developments at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. We have made good progress and are proud to be taking part.