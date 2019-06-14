Corporate report

Disability, wellbeing and mental health support in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office: 2019 report

This report is published in response to the government's launch of a new framework, in 2018, to assess the wellbeing of staff.

Published 14 June 2019
From:
Foreign & Commonwealth Office

Documents

Disability, wellbeing and mental health support in the Foreign & Commonwealth Office 2019

HTML

FCO staff survey wellbeing scores 2019

View online Download CSV 446Bytes

FCO PERMA (Positive emotion, Engagement, Relationships, Meaning, and Accomplishment) index scores 2019

View online Download CSV 341Bytes

FCO stress index 2019

View online Download CSV 241Bytes

Details

Following the Farmer Stephenson ‘Thriving at work’ report to the Prime Minister, the government launched a new framework in 2018. It aims to encourage businesses to report how many of their staff have a disability or health condition, and to assess the overall wellbeing of staff. The framework is voluntary and was created in partnership with employers and charities. The Civil Service reports against the framework in full.

In accordance with guidance for voluntary reporting on disability, mental health and wellbeing, this report outlines developments at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. We have made good progress and are proud to be taking part.

