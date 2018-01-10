Policy paper

DIO commercial strategy

Outlines DIO’s plans to create and sustain a competitive market in facilities management, construction and the property advisory sectors.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
10 January 2018
DIO commercial strategy: transforming how DIO buys for its customers

PDF, 2 MB, 20 pages

This strategy explains how the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), part of the Ministry of Defence, aims to transform the way it does business. The strategy has a focus on increasing supplier numbers, offering greater opportunities to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as to larger suppliers. The strategy also gives information on the types of opportunities available to prospective suppliers.

