DIO commercial strategy
Outlines DIO’s plans to create and sustain a competitive market in facilities management, construction and the property advisory sectors.
Documents
Details
This strategy explains how the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), part of the Ministry of Defence, aims to transform the way it does business. The strategy has a focus on increasing supplier numbers, offering greater opportunities to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as to larger suppliers. The strategy also gives information on the types of opportunities available to prospective suppliers.
Related information
Last updated 8 November 2022 + show all updates
-
Updated DIO commercial strategy: transforming how DIO buys for its customers.
-
Updated the DIO procurement plan link to the up to date 2018 version.
-
First published.