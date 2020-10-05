DIO Procurement Pipeline
The Procurement Pipeline details all of DIO’s future procurement activity.
Documents
Details
DIO spends around £3-billion each year buying infrastructure services in the UK and overseas. The Procurement Pipeline replaces the Procurement Plan and complements the DIO Commercial Strategy.
It aims to inform industry of what DIO plans to buy on behalf of its Armed Forces customers. The pipeline is updated every quarter to ensure that the latest information is available.
Published 5 October 2020