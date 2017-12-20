Defence industrial policy

A three-pronged refresh to defence’s Industrial Policy has been unveiled by Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson at the UK Defence Solutions Centre in Farnborough. The update is primarily focused on: considering the wider economic, international and security implications of defence programmes at an earlier stage, creating the conditions for the industry to be internationally competitive, innovative and secure, as well as continuing to make it easier to do business with defence, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).