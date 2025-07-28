Transparency data

DHSC: spending over £25,000, August 2024

Reports on departmental spending over £25,000.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
28 July 2025

Documents

DHSC: spending over £25,000, August 2024

CSV, 193 KB

View online

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) publishes details of all departmental spending over £25,000 on a monthly basis.

Updates to this page

Published 28 July 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content