DHSC register of senior civil servants' secondary paid employment, 2024 to 2025

Details of any paid or otherwise remunerated outside employment held by senior civil servants in the Department of Health and Social Care during the 2024 to 2025 financial year.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 December 2025

All member of the Senior Civil Service (SCS) at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) are required to disclose any paid or otherwise remunerated outside employment in line with the Declaration and management of outside interests in the Civil Service guidance.

This policy states that all government departments should publish the:

  • name of the individual
  • job title
  • company name of the secondary employment held

