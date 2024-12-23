DHSC register of senior civil servants' secondary paid employment, 2023 to 2024
Details of any paid or otherwise remunerated outside employment held by senior civil servants in the Department of Health and Social Care during the 2023 to 2024 financial year.
Documents
Details
All members of the Senior Civil Service (SCS) at the Department of Health and Social Care are required to disclose any paid or otherwise remunerated outside employment in line with Declaration and management of outside interests in the Civil Service guidance.
This policy states that all government departments should publish the:
- name of the individual
- job title
- company name of the secondary employment held