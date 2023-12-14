DHSC: register of senior civil servants' secondary paid employment
Details any paid or otherwise remunerated outside employment held by senior civil servants in the Department of Health and Social Care during the 2022 to 2023 financial year.
Documents
Details
All members of the Senior Civil Service (SCS) at the Department of Health and Social Care are required to disclose any paid or otherwise remunerated outside employment in line with Declaration and management of outside interest in the Civil Service guidance.
This policy states that all government departments should publish the:
- name of the individual
- job title
- company name of the secondary employment held
The time period covered is the financial year 2022 to 2023.