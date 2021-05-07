DHSC evidence for the SSRB: pay round 2021 to 2022
Evidence submitted to the Senior Salaries Review Body (SSRB) by the Department of Health and Social Care for the 2021 to 2022 pay round.
Documents
Details
The SSRB has been asked to make observations on the current levels of pay for very senior managers (VSMs) in the NHS and executive and senior managers (ESMs) in DHSC’s arm’s length bodies.
The written evidence seeks to enable the SSRB to make independent observations on the levels of pay of VSMs and ESMs in order to form part of the wider SSRB report, which will include observations on the levels of pay for other senior public sector workers. The written evidence includes information on NHS senior pay strategy along with recruitment and retention information.