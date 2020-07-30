Developing NHS Test and Trace: business plan
Sets out the next steps in the development of the NHS Test and Trace service and priorities for the next 3 to 6 months.
Documents
Details
NHS Test and Trace brings together testing, contact tracing and outbreak management into an end-to-end service to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), protect local communities and save lives.
Informed by the best scientific advice, the NHS Test and Trace business plan sets out ambitions to:
- double daily COVID-19 testing capacity to 500,000 by the end of October
- test 150,000 at-risk people without symptoms per day by September
- increase testing sites to more than 500 across the country by October
- introduce an app to support the NHS Test and Trace service
- have 100,000 people participating in research studies into COVID-19 immunity by September
- drive world-leading research into antibodies and immunity to help improve our understanding of the virus and our ability to contain it
- support local councils to refine and improve their local outbreak control plans and ensure they have the capacity and capability to implement those plans
Published 30 July 2020