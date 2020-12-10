Corporate report

NHS Test and Trace business plan

Sets out how NHS Test and Trace will work to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission, enabling people to return towards a more normal way of life.

Published 10 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

NHS Test and Trace business plan

PDF, 259KB, 32 pages

Details

As part of the government’s COVID-19 winter plan, NHS Test and Trace has set out a new business plan for the next phase of the service.

The plan sets out the approach, working with Public Health England, NHS England and partners, to disrupt and prevent COVID-19 transmission, protect people’s health and enable people to return to a more normal way of life.

Published 10 December 2020

Brexit transition

22 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021