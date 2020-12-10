NHS Test and Trace business plan
Sets out how NHS Test and Trace will work to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission, enabling people to return towards a more normal way of life.
As part of the government’s COVID-19 winter plan, NHS Test and Trace has set out a new business plan for the next phase of the service.
The plan sets out the approach, working with Public Health England, NHS England and partners, to disrupt and prevent COVID-19 transmission, protect people’s health and enable people to return to a more normal way of life.
