DHSC's areas of research interest

A summary statement of the Department of Health and Social Care's areas of research interest.
This document sets out the areas of research interest relevant to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC). These are the most important questions facing a department where we need to align scientific and research evidence from academia and industry with policy development and decision-making.
Last updated 25 January 2023 + show all updates
Updated to reflect DHSC's current areas of research interest, which are now: 1. early action to prevent poor health outcomes, 2. reduction of compound pressures on the NHS and social care and 3. shaping and supporting the health and social care workforce of the future.
