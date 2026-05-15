Department of Health and Social Care record of processing activity (RoPA)
The record of processing activity lists the personal data being held and processed by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in the UK.
Documents
Details
DHSC’s record of processing activity (RoPA) is a table of processing activities relating to pieces of information we hold (our ‘information assets’) that contain personal data.
For each information asset, it explains:
- DHSC’s purpose for processing personal data
- the categories of personal data
- the types of personal data being processed
- who we share it with
- how long we keep it for
We process personal data in line with the UK’s data protection legislation and all our information assets are protected and managed in line with the Cabinet Office’s security policy framework.
See our privacy notice for more information on your rights and the information we collect and process under the UK’s data protection legislation.
The RoPA is reviewed on a regular basis and we will publish updates to reflect changes in our processing of personal data.