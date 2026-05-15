Department of Health and Social Care record of processing activity (RoPA)

DHSC ’s record of processing activity ( RoPA ) is a table of processing activities relating to pieces of information we hold (our ‘information assets’) that contain personal data.

For each information asset, it explains:

DHSC ’s purpose for processing personal data

’s purpose for processing personal data the categories of personal data

the types of personal data being processed

who we share it with

how long we keep it for

We process personal data in line with the UK’s data protection legislation and all our information assets are protected and managed in line with the Cabinet Office’s security policy framework.

See our privacy notice for more information on your rights and the information we collect and process under the UK’s data protection legislation.