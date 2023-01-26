Independent report

Dental contract reform: evaluating the results of the prototype scheme

A report on learnings from the dental contract prototype test between 2016 and 2019.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
26 January 2023

Applies to England

Documents

Dental contract reform: a report on learnings from the dental contract prototype test between April 2016 and March 2019

HTML

Details

Over 3 years, the dental contract reform programme tested a potential contract arrangement to improve the provision of dentistry. The prototype was tested between the financial years 2016 to 2017 and 2018 to 2019.

This report shows the Department of Health and Social Care’s evaluation of the findings from that test period.

Published 26 January 2023