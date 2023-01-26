Dental contract reform: evaluating the results of the prototype scheme
A report on learnings from the dental contract prototype test between 2016 and 2019.
Applies to England
Details
Over 3 years, the dental contract reform programme tested a potential contract arrangement to improve the provision of dentistry. The prototype was tested between the financial years 2016 to 2017 and 2018 to 2019.
This report shows the Department of Health and Social Care’s evaluation of the findings from that test period.
Published 26 January 2023