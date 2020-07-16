Delivery of the HPV vaccine and impact of school closures: statement from the JCVI
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation's (JCVI) statement on delivery of the human papillomavirus (HPV) programme in light of school closures associated with coronavirus (COVID-19).
This statement has been developed by the JCVI to acknowledge that the 2019 to 2020 vaccination programme has been disrupted due to COVID-19 and that now the priority of the programme is for all eligible children to receive at least the first dose of the HPV vaccine.
Published 16 July 2020