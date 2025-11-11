Delivering the best for girls in custody: government response
The full government response to the independent review into the placement and care of girls in youth custody.
Documents
Details
This response sets out a range of measures to improve support for some of the most vulnerable young people in society, following Susannah Hancock’s independent review which highlighted the complex challenges faced by girls in custody.
The response was developed in collaboration with the Youth Custody Service, Department for Education, Department for Health and Social Care and NHS England.
The UK government response to the independent review of girls in youth custody takes account of policy and delivery in England. The response does not take account of aspects relating to devolved policies in Wales, particularly in relation to health, social care and education.
Mae Ymateb Llywodraeth y DU i’r adolygiad annibynnol o ferched yn y ddalfa ieuenctid yn ystyried polisi a chyflawni yn Lloegr. Nid yw’r ymateb yn ystyried agweddau sy’n ymwneud â pholisïau datganoledig yng Nghymru, yn enwedig mewn perthynas ag iechyd, gofal cymdeithasol ac addysg.