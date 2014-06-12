Guidance

Delivering better oral health: an evidence-based toolkit for prevention

This is an evidence based toolkit to support dental teams in improving their patient’s oral and general health.

From:
Public Health England, Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, and NHS Improvement
Published
12 June 2014
Last updated
21 September 2021 — See all updates

Documents

Chapter 1: Introduction

HTML

Chapter 2: Summary guidance tables for dental teams

HTML

Chapter 3: Behaviour change

HTML

Chapter 4: Dental caries

HTML

Chapter 5: Periodontal diseases

HTML

Chapter 6: Oral cancer

HTML

Chapter 7: Tooth wear

HTML

Chapter 8: Oral hygiene

HTML

Chapter 9: Fluoride

HTML

Chapter 10: Healthier eating

HTML

Chapter 11: Smoking and tobacco use

HTML

Chapter 12: Alcohol

HTML

Chapter 13: Evidence base for recommendations in the summary guidance tables

HTML

Acknowledgments

HTML

Endorsements

HTML

Details

This guidance provides evidence-based interventions and advice on how dental health professionals can improve and maintain the oral and general health of their patients.

Many of the risk factors for general health conditions also affect oral health, such as:

  • poor diet
  • smoking
  • alcohol misuse

The guidance includes advice on how to prevent the main oral diseases dental caries, periodontal diseases, oral cancer and tooth wear (which can be found in chapter 2) with additional advice on:

  • the use of fluoride
  • brushing your teeth
  • eating a healthy balanced diet
  • stopping tobacco use
  • drinking within the lower risk alcohol guidelines
  • how to support behaviour change

The guidance is the result of a comprehensive review of published research evidence on prevention and draws on a UK wide collaboration of over 100 well respected experts including frontline dental teams and patient representatives.

Published 12 June 2014
Last updated 21 September 2021 + show all updates

  1. Reviewed and updated guidance in full. Update published as 4th edition.

  2. Uploaded latest version of documents and added quick guides.

  3. Update to main guidance document: third edition (October 2014).

  4. Update to guidance documents: third edition, September 2014.

  5. First published.

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do