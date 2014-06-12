Delivering better oral health: an evidence-based toolkit for prevention
This is an evidence based toolkit to support dental teams in improving their patient’s oral and general health.
Documents
Details
This guidance provides evidence-based interventions and advice on how dental health professionals can improve and maintain the oral and general health of their patients.
Many of the risk factors for general health conditions also affect oral health, such as:
- poor diet
- smoking
- alcohol misuse
The guidance includes advice on how to prevent the main oral diseases dental caries, periodontal diseases, oral cancer and tooth wear (which can be found in chapter 2) with additional advice on:
- the use of fluoride
- brushing your teeth
- eating a healthy balanced diet
- stopping tobacco use
- drinking within the lower risk alcohol guidelines
- how to support behaviour change
The guidance is the result of a comprehensive review of published research evidence on prevention and draws on a UK wide collaboration of over 100 well respected experts including frontline dental teams and patient representatives.
Last updated 21 September 2021 + show all updates
-
Reviewed and updated guidance in full. Update published as 4th edition.
-
Uploaded latest version of documents and added quick guides.
-
Update to main guidance document: third edition (October 2014).
-
Update to guidance documents: third edition, September 2014.
-
First published.