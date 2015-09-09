Guidance

DEHP phthalates in medical devices

Information for manufacturers and users of medical devices containing plastic with DEHP phthalates.

Published 10 September 2015
Last updated 26 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Documents

DEHP phthalates in medical devices

HTML

Details

This guidance covers:

  • what a phthalate is
  • medical devices containing plastic with DEHP
  • safety concerns
  • legal requirements
Published 10 September 2015
Last updated 26 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated to reflect changes in regulations following the Brexit transition.

  2. First published.

Brexit

Check how the new Brexit rules affect you

Related content