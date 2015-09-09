DEHP phthalates in medical devices
Information for manufacturers and users of medical devices containing plastic with DEHP phthalates.
This guidance covers:
- what a phthalate is
- medical devices containing plastic with DEHP
- safety concerns
- legal requirements
Published 10 September 2015
Last updated 26 January 2021 + show all updates
Updated to reflect changes in regulations following the Brexit transition.
First published.