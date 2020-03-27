The intent of the Defence Chief Information Officer is to create transformative digital, data and information capabilities that enable sustainable military and business advantage that is secure, integrated, easy to use and available at scale and pace to the front line. More effective use of data, information and the systems that manage and process data are vital enablers of both operational advantage and business transformation.

Defence will be a more data-driven organisation, enhancing its existing data capabilities and establishing new services to create opportunities for wide data exploitation. The Defence Data Management Strategy outlines 7 strategic objectives:

improve the availability and accessibility of defence data

implement data governance at all levels of the department to ensure the accountabilities and responsibilities for the upkeep of our data are established and upheld

improve the quality and veracity of our data

drive the consistent use of decision-making data across the department to improve coherency in the information produced from it

ensure the integrity, confidentiality and security of data

improve the knowledge, education and behaviours or our people to ensure data is managed as a strategic asset

enable the exploitation of new data-driven technologies to meet information, business and operational challenges.

