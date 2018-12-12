Policy paper

Deaths in police custody: progress update

A progress update on implementation of the government response to Dame Elish Angiolini's independent review of deaths and serious incidents in police custody.

Home Office, Department of Health and Social Care, and Ministry of Justice
12 December 2018
20 July 2021 — See all updates

Deaths in police custody: progress update 2021 (accessible)

Deaths in police custody: progress update 2021

Deaths in police custody: progress update 2018

Details

On 30 October 2017, Dame Elish Angiolini’s report of the independent review of deaths and serious incidents in police custody was published, alongside the government’s substantive response.

As part of its response, the government commissioned the Ministerial Council on Deaths in Custody to play a leading role in considering the most complex of Dame Elish’s recommendations. This update sets out progress made in delivering the ministerial board on deaths in custody’s work programme.

Last updated 20 July 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added 2021 progress update.

  2. First published.

