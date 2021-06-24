Data informing international travel traffic-light risk assessments, 24 June 2021
A summary of key data used by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) to inform country risk assessments.
The Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC), part of the UK Health Security Agency, in partnership with devolved administrations, has developed a dynamic risk assessment methodology to inform ministerial decisions on red, amber and green list countries and the associated border measures against the risks of importing cases of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.
Available and relevant sources of information for each country or territory are used to provide an overall assessment on:
- genomic surveillance capability
- SARS-CoV-2 transmission risk
- variant of concern (VOC) transmission risk
Decisions are taken by ministers informed by evidence including JBC’s analysis as well as other relevant public health factors.
A summary of key data used by JBC to inform the latest round of assessments is shown in the tables.