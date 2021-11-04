Official Statistics

Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey: 2021

Tri-service results from the 2021 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS).

Ministry of Defence
4 November 2021

Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2021: main report

Annex A to RESCAS 2021 main report: tri-service questionnaire items

Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2021: reference tables

ODS Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2021: reference tables

Tri-service reserves continuous attitude survey 2021: background quality report

Details

Tri-service results from the 2021 reserves continuous attitude survey (RESCAS) including the main report, reference tables and background quality report.

The purpose of a background quality report is to inform users of the statistics about the quality of the data used to produce the publication and any statistics derived from that data.

