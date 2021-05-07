Data informing international travel traffic-light risk assessments
A summary of key data used by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) to inform country risk assessments.
Data for each country and territory is listed by:
- status (red, amber, green)
- UK mandatory day 2 and 8 testing and sequencing
- number of individuals tested over a 4-week period
- number of people testing positive per week over a 4-week period
- traveller positivity over a 4-week period
- number of positives sequenced over a 4-week period
- number of variants of concern (VOC) and high-risk variants under investigation (VUI) detected during sequencing over a 4-week period
- variant (VOC/VUIs) detection rate over a 4-week period
- country/territory epidemiological data
- total newly reported cases, per 100,000 population per week
- reported number of tests per 1000 population per week
- test positivity, based upon reported number of tests and cases per week
- country and territory total number of vaccination doses (single doses) administered per 100 people
- country and territory total number of positive sequences uploaded to GISAID
Wider contextual information is also taken into account including official reports from host government websites and information provided to us by host governments.
