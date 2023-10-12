Data access policy update
Update setting out decisions around data access policy, which is shaping the implementation of Secure Data Environments for secondary uses of NHS data.
Applies to England
Details
In September 2022, government published the 12 policy guidelines for Secure Data Environments. This policy update has been drafted to build on these guidelines, setting out key policy decisions made so far.
We consulted on the Data access policy update: proposed draft in May 2023. The feedback from this consultation has informed the final version of this policy update, as well as longer-term priorities and actions for data access policy. A response to the consultation has been published alongside this final policy update.
This policy update is intended for a technical audience, such as data controllers, data users and platform providers.