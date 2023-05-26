Data access policy update: proposed draft
Applies to England
Consultation description
In September 2022 we published the 12 policy guidelines for secure data environments. This policy update has been drafted to build on these guidelines, setting out key policy decisions made so far.
The views and feedback gathered from this consultation will inform the final version of this policy update, as well as longer-term priorities and actions for data access policy. This policy update is intended for a technical audience, such as data controllers, data users and platform providers.