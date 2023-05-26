Open consultation

Data access policy update: proposed draft

Department of Health and Social Care
26 May 2023

Applies to England

This consultation seeks feedback on the latest update to data access policy.

In September 2022 we published the 12 policy guidelines for secure data environments. This policy update has been drafted to build on these guidelines, setting out key policy decisions made so far.

The views and feedback gathered from this consultation will inform the final version of this policy update, as well as longer-term priorities and actions for data access policy. This policy update is intended for a technical audience, such as data controllers, data users and platform providers.

dataaccesspolicy@dhsc.gov.uk

