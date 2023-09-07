Damp and mould: understanding and addressing the health risks for rented housing providers

The consolidated guidance sets out the:

health risks of damp and mould

actions that can be taken by social and private rented landlords and their workforce to address and reduce the risk of damp and mould in their homes

It may also be of interest to health and social care professionals, owner-occupiers and tenants.

The report delivers on the government’s commitment in response to the Coroner’s ‘Prevention of future deaths’ report following the death of 2-year-old Awaab Ishak from a severe respiratory condition due to prolonged exposure to mould in his home.

The Coroner’s report included the concern (matter of concern 3) that:

There was no evidence that up-to-date relevant health information pertinent to the risk of damp and mould was easily accessible to the housing sector.

The guidance is published jointly by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, and the UK Health Security Agency, following extensive engagement with the housing and health sectors, including tenant representative groups.