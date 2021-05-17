COVID-19 vaccination status: what your confirmation letter tells you

Demonstrating your COVID-19 vaccination status allows you to show others that you’ve had a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine when travelling abroad to some countries or territories.

If you do not have access to a smartphone and know the country you’re travelling to requires evidence of COVID-19 vaccination status, you can call 119 from within the UK and ask for a letter to be posted to you.

The letter you get will be in English. You can read the non-personal information within the letter in different languages on this page.

You should keep the original English language version of your letter. You will be asked to show it if you travel abroad.

