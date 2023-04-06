COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 6 months to 4 years: JCVI advice, 9 December 2022

JCVI advises children aged 6 months to 4 years in a clinical risk group should be offered 2 3-microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Further advice regarding a potential third 3-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be issued in due course.

JCVI does not currently advise COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 6 months to 4 years who are not in a clinical risk group.