COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 6 months to 4 years: JCVI advice, 9 December 2022

Statement setting out the advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6 months to 4 years.

Department of Health and Social Care
6 April 2023

COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 6 months to 4 years: JCVI advice, 9 December 2022

JCVI advises children aged 6 months to 4 years in a clinical risk group should be offered 2 3-microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Further advice regarding a potential third 3-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be issued in due course.

JCVI does not currently advise COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 6 months to 4 years who are not in a clinical risk group.

JCVI has previously offered advice regarding the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11.

