COVID-19 restrictions posters: 29 March 2021

COVID-19: Restrictions in England From 29 March

Meeting others

You should not mix indoors except with your household or support bubble. You can meet outdoors, including in gardens, in groups of 6 people or 2 households.

Overnight stays

You should not stay overnight away from home. Limited exemptions apply e.g. to stay with your support bubble.

Education

Early years settings, schools and colleges are open for all students.Students on practical university courses can return. Students and staff will be regularly tested. Other Higher Education students should continue to learn remotely.

Work and business

Everyone should work from home if they can.

Retail

Essential shops remain open.Non-essential retail must stay closed and can only run click-and-collect and delivery.

Bars, pubs and restaurants

Hospitality closed aside from takeaway, click-and-collect, drive-through or delivery. Alcohol cannot be purchased through takeaway or click-and-collect from hospitality venues.

Accommodation

Closed, with limited exemptions.

Personal care

Closed.

Leisure and sporting facilities

Outdoor sports facilities can open, like tennis or basketball courts and open air swimming pools.Parent and child groups can take place outdoors in public spaces.

Exercise

You may exercise outdoors in a group of 6 or with another household. Larger groups can also take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

Entertainment

Closed.

Residential care

People who live in a care home in England will be allowed 1 named visitor.

Travelling

You should minimise travel as much as possible. Avoid the busiest times and routes.

Holidays

You should not go on holiday in the UK or abroad. You could be fined £5,000 for travelling abroad without a reasonable excuse.

Places of worship

Places of worship can remain open and communal worship is permitted, but you must not mix with anyone outside your household or support bubble.

Weddings and funerals

Funerals of up to 30 people permitted. Weddings up to 6 people permitted. Wakes and other linked ceremonial events of up to 6 permitted.

Clinically extremely vulnerable people in England are no longer advised to shield from 1 April 2021, but are advised to continue taking extra precautions such as keeping social interactions low and shopping at quieter times of the day.

For more information and detailed guidance visit: gov.uk/coronavirus