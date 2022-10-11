Guidance

COVID-19 PPE guide for unpaid carers

This resource outlines personal protective equipment (PPE) advice for unpaid carers in the community.

This guidance outlines PPE advice for unpaid carers who do not live with the person they care for. Other unpaid carers may choose to use this guide. Guidance should be used in conjunction with local policies where they exist such as in care homes and day centres. The guidance shows:

  • which PPE to wear depending on how you are caring for someone
  • how to use your PPE safely to help protect yourself and the people you care for

