COVID-19 PPE guide for adult social care services and settings

This resource outlines personal protective equipment (PPE) advice for health and social care workers working in the community.

Department of Health and Social Care
11 October 2022

This guidance on PPE is for people who work in adult social care services and settings. Guidance should be used in conjunction with local policies, it shows:

  • which PPE to wear depending on where and how you are working
  • how to use your PPE safely to help protect staff and residents

This guidance is of a general nature and an employer should consider the specific conditions of each individual place of work and comply with all applicable legislation, including the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

