The £10 million per annum Covenant Fund to support the armed forces community is open for applications.
Documents
Covenant Fund 2017/18: local grants guidance
PDF, 125KB
Covenant Fund 2017/18: local grants application form questions
MS Word Document, 231KB
Covenant Fund strand 1: map of need proforma form
MS Word Document, 121KB
Covenant Fund strand 2: outcomes measurement framework proforma form
MS Word Document, 122KB
Finding your local Covenant partnership
PDF, 175KB
Covenant Fund 2016: frequently asked questions (updated 14 September 2016)
PDF, 40.2KB, 4 pages
Covenant Fund awards 2015-16
PDF, 110KB
Covenant Fund 2016: terms and conditions of grant, grants over £20,000
PDF, 245KB, 9 pages
Details
Thank you for your interest in the Covenant Fund. This page contains guidance and forms relating to the Covenant Fund.
Contact us
If you have any queries that are not covered by the guidance then do please contact us by email at covenant-grantteammailbox@mod.uk.
