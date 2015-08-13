How to apply: guidance

Applying to the Covenant Fund

Thank you for your interest in the Covenant Fund. The funding priorities for April 2017 to March 2018 are as follows:

families in stress

strengthening local government delivery of the covenant

Armed Forces Covenant: local grants

a single grant to produce a map of need for the Covenant Fund

a single grant to produce an outcomes framework for the Covenant Fund

The time scales for each of these priorities are listed below.

Families in stress

For more information about this funding programme please visit our guidance page. We will reopen for expressions of interest in March 2017.

Strengthening local government delivery of the covenant

We will reopen for applications in June 2017. Updated guidance will follow shortly.

Armed Forces Covenant: local grants

We are now accepting applications for grants up to £20,000. Our online application form can be found by following this link.

For more information about this funding programme please visit our guidance page.

Single grant to produce a map of need and an outcomes framework for the Covenant Fund

For more information about this funding programme please visit our guidance page. We will open for applications to strands 1 and strands 2 on 12 January 2017.

Other information

Funding is limited, so we will only be able to fund the very best projects. As this is an enduring fund, there will be plenty of opportunity to apply in the coming months and years if your project is not quite ready yet.

If you are unsure whether your organisation or your project are likely to be funded, please do contact us at covenant-grantteammailbox@mod.uk.

We rejected many applications last year that would have been better served looking elsewhere for funding, and we are aware of the pressure on organisational resources, so would not wish you to waste your time developing an application that stands little or no chance of success.

Further information on the priorities, eligibility and application process can be found on the guidance page. If you have any questions which are not covered by the guidance, you can contact us by email at covenant-grantteammailbox@mod.uk.