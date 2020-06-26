Coronavirus press conferences quality and methodology information report
Quality and methodology information for data slides presented at the coronavirus press conferences.
This quality and methodology information report contains information on the quality characteristics of the data (including the European Statistical System’s five dimensions of quality) as well as the methods used to create it.
The information in this report will help you to:
- understand the strengths and limitations of the data
- learn about existing uses and users of the data
- understand the methods used to create the data
- help you to decide suitable uses for the data
- reduce the risk of misusing data
Published 26 June 2020