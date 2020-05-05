Coronavirus (COVID-19): verification of death in times of emergency
Clarifying existing practice for verifying deaths outside of hospitals and providing a framework for safe verification of death during the coronavirus emergency.
This guidance is for all cases outside hospital when verification of death may be completed by people who have been trained to do so in line with their employer’s policies, including:
- medical practitioners
- registered nurses
- paramedics
It’s also for other non-medical professionals, usually and normally independent of family members, who are verifying death using remote clinical support.