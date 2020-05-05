Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19): verification of death in times of emergency

Clarifying existing practice for verifying deaths outside of hospitals and providing a framework for safe verification of death during the coronavirus emergency.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): verifying death in times of emergency

This guidance is for all cases outside hospital when verification of death may be completed by people who have been trained to do so in line with their employer’s policies, including:

  • medical practitioners
  • registered nurses
  • paramedics

It’s also for other non-medical professionals, usually and normally independent of family members, who are verifying death using remote clinical support.

