Coronavirus (COVID-19): ventilator supply specification

The government is looking for businesses who can support in the supply of ventilators and ventilator components across the UK as part of our response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

This document is a specification of the minimally clinically acceptable ventilator, along with some preferred options, to be used in UK hospitals during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

It sets out the clinical requirements based on the consensus of what is ‘minimally acceptable’ performance in the opinion of anaesthesia and intensive care medicine professionals and medical device regulators.

If you think your business can help, please register your details.

This follows the Prime Minister’s call to leading manufacturers.