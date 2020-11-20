Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for homecare workers

NHS Test and Trace is making weekly COVID-19 testing available to all homecare workers in Care Quality Commission (CQC)-registered domiciliary care organisations.

All registered homecare agencies will be contacted with details of how to apply for test kits for their carers. Homecare agencies will be responsible for ordering and distributing tests to all homecare workers for them to conduct at home on a weekly basis.

Homecare worker testing should only be conducted on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (if the homecare worker is able to access a priority post box with Sunday collections).

We’ll also be extending testing to:

unregistered homecare organisations, including live-in carers

personal assistants

We’ll provide an update soon with further information on how to access testing if you work in an unregistered homecare agency or are a personal assistant.

Webinars

For more information you can join our webinars, which will be hosted every Tuesday and Thursday.

Sign up for the webinars