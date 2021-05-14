Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for homecare workers: information for agencies

NHS Test and Trace is making weekly COVID-19 testing available to all homecare workers in Care Quality Commission (CQC)-registered domiciliary care organisations.

All registered homecare agencies will be contacted with details of how to apply for test kits for their carers. Homecare agencies will be responsible for ordering and distributing tests to all homecare workers for them to conduct at home on a weekly basis.

Homecare worker testing should only be conducted on:

Thursdays

Fridays

Saturdays

Sundays (if the homecare worker is able to access a priority post box with Sunday collections)

Regular testing for coronavirus is also now available to personal assistants supporting adults over 18 in England.

