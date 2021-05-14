Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for homecare workers: information for agencies

Sets out how homecare agencies in England can order regular tests for their homecare (domiciliary care) staff.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 May 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

A testing service for homecare workers in England

HTML

A testing service for homecare workers in England (PDF version)

PDF, 2.16MB, 53 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

NHS Test and Trace is making weekly COVID-19 testing available to all homecare workers in Care Quality Commission (CQC)-registered domiciliary care organisations.

All registered homecare agencies will be contacted with details of how to apply for test kits for their carers. Homecare agencies will be responsible for ordering and distributing tests to all homecare workers for them to conduct at home on a weekly basis.

Homecare worker testing should only be conducted on:

  • Thursdays
  • Fridays
  • Saturdays
  • Sundays (if the homecare worker is able to access a priority post box with Sunday collections)

Regular testing for coronavirus is also now available to personal assistants supporting adults over 18 in England.

Webinars

For more information you can join our webinars, which will be hosted every Tuesday and Thursday.

Sign up for the webinars

Guidance for homecare workers

See also guidance for homecare workers in England on how to collect, complete and register test kits.

Published 14 May 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do